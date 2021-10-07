BBB Accredited Business
North La. man known for his encouraging signs loses arm in hit-and-run

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a near-fatal hit-and-run in northeast Louisiana, but the driver could be anywhere in the region.

Winnsboro police say Telly McCall was hit while walking down Front Street around 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 22. McCall, who liked to hold up encouraging signs in public, had to have his arm amputated due to his injuries.

Telly McCall, who liked to hold up signs with encouraging messages, lost his arm in a...
Telly McCall, who liked to hold up signs with encouraging messages, lost his arm in a hit-and-run in September.(Source: Alice Wallace)

Alice Wallace is a lifelong friend of McCall’s and says he was still in the hospital as of Wednesday, Oct. 6.

“His family is going through a lot. He’s going through a lot. He’s lost one of his extremities. He’s an amputee now, he’s going through a lot of pain, however, he’s still in good spirits.”

Wallace has suggested that bringing awareness to this hit-and-run incident can help police find the suspect. For now, they have no leads.

“The following day my officers went down to the local business here to get a video camera and pull footage from it,” said Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce. “We didn’t see anything on camera. There were two vehicles pass through but no license plate number, no color of the vehicle or anything.”

McCall holding two signs.
McCall holding two signs.(Source: Alice Wallace)

Wallace believes the driver could be anywhere in the region because multiple highways go through Winnsboro. People leaving the town can go in five different directions, all easily accessible from Front Street.

“The last thing that he told me to tell everybody is to keep the faith,” Wallace said. “We’re going to keep the faith but while we’re keeping the faith, we’re trying to get exposure on his case just like any case that would have happened here in Winnsboro or anywhere else.”

It’s unclear whether the driver is a local or was just passing through, but the closest towns of significance are Mangham, Delhi, Newellton, St. Joseph, Hebert, Wisner, Columbia, and Grayson. It’s possible the driver is even farther away.

Front Street is highlighted in blue. State highways going in five directions can take someone...
Front Street is highlighted in blue. State highways going in five directions can take someone out of Winnsboro and to other parts of the state.(Source: Google Maps)

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

