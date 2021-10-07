Search underway for man in water near Venice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Thursday near Main Pass, Louisiana, just east of Venice.

Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, 5-foot-10 Caucasian male last seen wearing a white shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy. Rescue crews were launched immediately.

