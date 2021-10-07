BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Search underway for man in water near Venice

Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, 5-foot-10 Caucasian male last seen wearing a...
Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, 5-foot-10 Caucasian male last seen wearing a white shirt.(Google Maps)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Thursday near Main Pass, Louisiana, just east of Venice.

Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, 5-foot-10 Caucasian male last seen wearing a white shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy. Rescue crews were launched immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola

Latest News

Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Ambulance
9-year-old struck by truck while exiting school bus in Belle Chasse
LOPA's "Sudden Impact" program for high school kids
LOPA's "Sudden Impact" program for high school kids
Grand Isle recovery
Grand Isle sees some improvement on a long road to recovery