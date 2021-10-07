BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Tammany Parish detective released from hospital after battling COVID for seven weeks

Chris Morgan, a STPO property crimes detective was released Tuesday (Oct. 5) after seven long...
Chris Morgan, a STPO property crimes detective was released Tuesday (Oct. 5) after seven long weeks in a local hospital where he was battling the effects of COVID-19.(STPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Members of the St. Tammany Parish Investigative Division got a chance to see one of their own today. He was released from the hospital after battling COVID.

Chris Morgan, a STPO property crimes detective was released Tuesday (Oct. 5) after seven long weeks in a local hospital where he was battling the effects of COVID-19.

Detective Morgan spent much of that time relying on a ventilator.

Through prayers and excellent medical care, Detective Morgan was transferred to a local rehabilitation facility where he is continuing to make improvements to regain his strength.

His friends and family are very pleased he is making a speedy recovery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola

Latest News

Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge’
Warmer than normal temperatures
Dry into the weekend
The largest Raising Cane's in the south is in Hattiesburg.
Cane’s sending corporate staff to fill in as fry cooks, cashiers amid labor shortage