St. Tammany Parish detective released from hospital after battling COVID for seven weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Members of the St. Tammany Parish Investigative Division got a chance to see one of their own today. He was released from the hospital after battling COVID.

Chris Morgan, a STPO property crimes detective was released Tuesday (Oct. 5) after seven long weeks in a local hospital where he was battling the effects of COVID-19.

Detective Morgan spent much of that time relying on a ventilator.

Through prayers and excellent medical care, Detective Morgan was transferred to a local rehabilitation facility where he is continuing to make improvements to regain his strength.

His friends and family are very pleased he is making a speedy recovery.

