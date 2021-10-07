Steelers aim to get back back on track in our “Bet of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last week, the Ravens went into Denver and grabbed a win over the Broncos. Now if you recall, that was also my “Bet of the week.”

My reasoning was Denver’s wins came against winless teams entering their tilt against Baltimore. Ravens won, 23-7, easily covering the spread. This week, Denver hits the road to face the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers.

Big Ben’s crew has lost three in a row. But, those losses came against playoff-worthy teams in the Browns, Raiders, and Packers. The scuttlebutt in the NFL is Roethlisberger is done, the Steelers won’t make the playoffs. I say pump the brakes. With Mike Tomlin as head coach, you’re always in the postseason fight.

The Steelers are 1.5-point favorites in this matchup. Pittsburgh could use “Us against the world” mentality to grab a win the “Steel City”.

