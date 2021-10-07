BBB Accredited Business
Steph Curry’s ‘Cancer Alley’ documentary follows St. James residents

Steph Curry and the Shell Norco facility
Steph Curry and the Shell Norco facility(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - Stephen Curry’s production company has joined director Brian Tetsuro Ivie to release a documentary on “Cancer Alley,” an area along the Mississippi River in the River Parish of Louisiana where multiple industrial plants are located.

The film tells the story of a small working-class community in St. James Parish, living in the shadow of an estimated 150 petrochemical facilities in southern Louisiana.

Cancer Alley is home to seven of the 10 most carcinogen-ridden census tracts in America.

“I heard about the story through a friend and then literally jumped on a plane because I had to see it for myself,” director Ivie said. “I had never seen so much death and so much life together in the same place.”

Curry, Erick Peyton, and Jenelle Lindsay will executive produce for Unanimous Media, alongside Gregory Daniel King. The film is being produced by Ivie, as well as Jens Jacob and Jason Pamer of Sypher Studios.

Jacob added that when he “heard about what Sharon Lavigne and the people of St. James parish were up against, it broke my heart. It’s the dark underbelly of capitalism, where dollars matter more than people.”

This March 8, 2018, photo, shows the Shell Norco oil refinery along the Mississippi River in...
This March 8, 2018, photo, shows the Shell Norco oil refinery along the Mississippi River in Norco, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

