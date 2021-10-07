Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men were shot in front of an Uptown church in New Orleans on Wednesday, according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Annunciation Street, a block off of Tchoupitoulas, just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The victims, ages 19-25, all suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital.

Two men died from their injuries. Two more remain hospitalized as of Thursday. The victim’s identities have not been released.

Ring video from a nearby home captured the sound of several gunshots.

Neighbors tell Fox 8 they thought the sound was roofers or heavy equipment at first.

“It was a lot of gunshots. Enough to think about it, pause, and get down on the ground,” they said.

Greg Lirette says he was a block away when the shooting happened. He started recording graphic dramatic video of the scene on his cell phone before first responders arrived. The video shows the wounded victims on the ground and neighbors desperately trying to help.

“My first thought was it was a staple gun of a roofer,” he said.

Neighbors say they saw a silver pickup truck circle the block several times before opening fire on the four men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

