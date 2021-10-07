BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog

By Jerrica Valtierra and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) – A woman was found stabbed to death, despite having called the police several times out of concern for her personal safety, according to her son.

WAVE reports Daniel Baldwin, 62, is accused of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after an argument over her dog at the Jamestown Apartments in Seymour, Indiana.

Her son, Patrick Luedeman, has been grappling with the fact his mother is gone.

“My mother had called multiple times about this man to the police,” he explained. “It takes somebody to get murdered for somebody to say, ‘We’re going to pursue this.’ It’s too late now, you can’t bring her back. This lady pleaded for help.”

An arrest affidavit for Baldwin says Sandra Luedeman yelled at the man after he stepped on her dog.

The document goes on to say that Baldwin claims he “blacked out.”

Several 911 calls were received around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 26 after people saw Baldwin covered in blood and asking for help, saying he stabbed someone.

A neighbor also found Sandra Luedeman bleeding to death in the hallway.

In that same affidavit, Baldwin told police he has “brain issues” from an incident where he killed his stepfather with a pickax.

Patrick Luedeman said he feels most concerned knowing his mom called police about Baldwin, and that the accused killer allegedly committed a similar crime.

He said his loss taught him a lesson and that he now wants to preach to others.

“I’ll never see her again,” Patrick Luedeman said. “If you have somebody — friends, family you love — don’t put off telling them you love them. We never know what tomorrow brings.”

Patrick Luedeman said his mother’s dog has been taken in by another loving family.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola

Latest News

Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen FedEx truck rides on two wheels before crashing into a building
Chris Morgan, a STPO property crimes detective was released Tuesday (Oct. 5) after seven long...
St. Tammany Parish detective released from hospital after battling COVID for seven weeks
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge’