2 dead, 5 injured in violent New Orleans night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans has left two people dead and five others injured in two separate shootings.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 7, six people were shot, five men and one woman, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Robertson Street. One of the men died, officials say.

A 20-year-old man died in a second shooting Thursday night on Franklin Avenue around 9:48 p.m.

The pair of shootings come just days after an Uptown shooting where two people died and two others were hospitalized. Of the four victims, a 25-year-old and a 19-year-old died from multiple gunshots wounds. The men were working on a project near a church on Annunciation Street just a block off of Tchoupitoulas Street.

The executive director for the youth organization says he’s devastated.

“I just want folks to understand these young men were doing it the right way,” said Todd Reynolds, executive director of Groundwork New Orleans. “Whatever their circumstances were, they decided they wanted to do something different. They wanted to improve their lives and they were doing it.”

Police are still investigating these shootings. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.

