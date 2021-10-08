BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2 dead, 5 injured in violent New Orleans night

By Rilwan Balogun and Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans has left two people dead and five others injured in two separate shootings.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 7, six people were shot, five men and one woman, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Robertson Street. One of the men died, officials say.

A 20-year-old man died in a second shooting Thursday night on Franklin Avenue around 9:48 p.m.

The pair of shootings come just days after an Uptown shooting where two people died and two others were hospitalized. Of the four victims, a 25-year-old and a 19-year-old died from multiple gunshots wounds. The men were working on a project near a church on Annunciation Street just a block off of Tchoupitoulas Street.

The executive director for the youth organization says he’s devastated.

“I just want folks to understand these young men were doing it the right way,” said Todd Reynolds, executive director of Groundwork New Orleans. “Whatever their circumstances were, they decided they wanted to do something different. They wanted to improve their lives and they were doing it.”

Police are still investigating these shootings. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown

Latest News

2 dead, 5 injured in two NOLA shootings
2 dead, 5 injured in two NOLA shootings
Lafitte new bridge opens
New bridge opens for Barataria residents one month after Ida
Mayor's Mardi Gras meeting
‘I think there’s much more than just a chance’: Residents hoping for a greenlight for Carnival 2022
Mayor's Mardi Gras meeting
Mayor's Mardi Gras meeting