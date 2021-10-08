20 people shot in the city of New Orleans since Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson called the city’s violence over the past week alarming.

Ferguson says he wants the public to know that the NOPD is very aware of what’s happening and the increasing amount of violence that’s unfolded in the past few days. Ferguson says there have been more than a dozen violent incidents and at least 20 people wounded by gunfire this week.

Some of those victims died. He says the most alarming thing is that the violence is happening in broad daylight and dozens of rounds are being fired.

On Wednesday afternoon, witnesses say several individuals in a silver pickup truck drove up to Annunciation and General Taylor and opened fire on four men who were working in front of a church on a green project.

The men were part of a program that educates, trains and employs young people. Two of the victims died, including 25-year-old Derrick Copelin. Copelin’s family said while he had made some bad choices in the past, he had changed his life and was providing for his 3 children and they can’t believe he’s gone over a senseless act of violence.

“He changed. He was doing so good, so it’s just it’s hard but we are really proud of him. He really learned the job and he loved it,” says the victim’s sister, Derrineka Copelin.

“He was my child. I’m going to miss him. He was working. He was doing what was honest for his family, for everybody. He got killed by somebody else’s foolishness,” says the victim’s mom, Demica Copelin.

“I think the most alarming thing right now about these incidents this week is that they are occurring during broad daylight and not just doing broad daylight but for a homicide to occur at a church. If a church ground is not sacred, what is?” says Chief Shaun Ferguson.

Chief Ferguson says he’s issuing additional overtime hours to his officers to make them more visible on the streets this weekend, and each district will continue to investigate these cases. He had a message for those responsible for the violence. He said his officers will find them and arrest them.

The Chief is once again asking for the community to come forward. If you know anything about any of the crimes, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.

