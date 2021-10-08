A battle of unbeaten Catholic League schools in our FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders are in a customary spot for early in the season, they possess an unblemished record. Now even though Rummel is 3-0, there’s a ton to work on going forward.

“Too many inconsistencies. Too much up and down. I guess that comes with a young team a little bit. We just expect expect a little bit better. Not necessarily the execution. I think the execution will come. The more we rep it, the better we will get at it. The mental part. The mental preparation, and the way we approach practice has got to improve,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.

The Raiders opponent tonight, Brother Martin, also enter the contest with a 3-0 record. The Crusaders hold postseason aspirations, so a game in Week 6 is a building block to much bigger things.

“Once again, like I always say, it’s another football game for us. Message this week, it’s all about the process. That’s what it is. This is the next game. For us, maybe it’s the way the division is set up, and how everyone goes to the playoffs. Our main goal is to get better week-to-week. Sit there and look at what we struggled with the week before, and try to elaborate, to correct the deficiencies in the week before and also in week’s in the past,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.

This game is no doubt about champions. Rummel won it all in 2019 beating Catholic in the Division I final. Last year, Brother Martin won the Catholic League championship.

