Bruce: Lucky 8′s? Well not in this case-Highs in October at 88° are too hot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s Friday and it will be a nice and dry start to the weekend. The only issue will be temps that are too hot. Highs will be in the 88° range where we should be in the lower 80s. It will stay warm, sunny and dry into the weekend. A weak disturbance may bring a few high clouds over the area on Saturday but it won’t be a big deal. There is really no significant rain chances over the next week.

Bruce: Lucky 8's? Well not in this case as we will see hot temps through the weekend with highs in the 88° range. We should be in the lower 80s. Enjoy a dry weekend but too hot for October. pic.twitter.com/oyrpXm8i0j — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 8, 2021

Humidity will start to make a return next week and there could be a sprinkle or light shower on the Gulf breeze but chances are too low to really mention right now. That also means there will not be any cold fronts. It will be quite warm into early next week with highs in the upper 80s. Our average high is now around 83 degrees for perspective.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico.

