BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Lucky 8′s? Well not in this case-Highs in October at 88° are too hot

No rain in sight
No rain in sight(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s Friday and it will be a nice and dry start to the weekend. The only issue will be temps that are too hot. Highs will be in the 88° range where we should be in the lower 80s. It will stay warm, sunny and dry into the weekend. A weak disturbance may bring a few high clouds over the area on Saturday but it won’t be a big deal. There is really no significant rain chances over the next week.

Humidity will start to make a return next week and there could be a sprinkle or light shower on the Gulf breeze but chances are too low to really mention right now. That also means there will not be any cold fronts. It will be quite warm into early next week with highs in the upper 80s. Our average high is now around 83 degrees for perspective.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast for 10/7
David's Thursday evening weather forecast for 10/7
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast for 10/7
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast for 10/7
Warmer than normal temperatures
Dry into the weekend
Afternoon weather update for Thurs., Oct. 7
Afternoon weather update for Thurs., Oct. 7