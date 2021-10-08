BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘I think there’s much more than just a chance’: Residents hoping for a greenlight for Carnival 2022

By Olivia Vidal
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell spoke to her Mardi Gras Advisory Council on the city’s outlook for Mardi Gras with less than 100 days to go until the start of Carnival season.

It’s the big question-- Will carnival parades happen in New Orleans next year? At Thursday night’s council meeting, krewe captains finally got... some answers.

“You all remember March 2020 and how we were the hotspot for the country. We do not want to be that again,” said Cantrell. “We want to be able to demonstrate to the world that we’re taking their and all of our health very seriously. And it’s not just during Carnival but absolutely what happens after Carnival.”

Cantrell said all eyes will be on the upcoming Krewe of Boo Halloween parade on October 23. The City wants to use Krewe of Boo as a model to watch and see if-- and how-- the city is impacted after the parade. Ultimately, city leaders say that will determine whether Carnival can happen safely.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director for the city’s health department, said COVID cases are trending in the “right direction.”

She said since the peak of the Delta variant surge on August 10, cases are down more than 80 percent and hospitalizations are down statewide.

But there’s still work to do and she advises people not to let their guard down. She said what happens now will determine the future.

Krewes will also include COVID safety measures for Carnival season. Riders and marching krewes must wear masks, be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID PCR test in order to participate.

“We sent it out to our 3200 members and most of them came back positive saying we’ve already gotten vaccinated,” said Dan Kelly, president of Endymion. “So I think everybody is gonna work toward making it happen.”

Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy said after the meeting, he felt encouraged.

“It’s gonna be more restricted than we had hoped it would be but a lot better than last year when we had nothing so it’s more than half glass full,” he said.

With four months to go until the main event, it’s full speed ahead... for now.

“I think there’s much more than just a chance,” said Dave Mulnick, a representative for a carnival krewe. “I have a very good feeling about Carnival this year with the precautions that we’re gonna have to take.”

And many are feeling like this will be the biggest Mardi Gras yet.

Sample HTML block

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set

Latest News

Lafitte new bridge opens
New bridge opens for Barataria residents one month after Ida
Mayor's Mardi Gras meeting
Mayor's Mardi Gras meeting
Lafitte new bridge opens
Lafitte new bridge opens
COVID-19 vaccine
Unvaccinated should not become complacent as COVID cases drop