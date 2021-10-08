BBB Accredited Business
Judge refuses to block vote on casino building project in Slidell

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino entertainment complex near Slidell.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany judge refused to block a December vote on whether a casino and entertainment complex can be built in Slidell.

In June, Covington-based lawyer Charles Branton filed a lawsuit citing several constitutional challenges over how the referendum was placed on the ballot.  In a hearing, Judge Keller says he won’t address those concerns until after the election.  If voters approve a plan to open the casino, Branton would be able to return to court in an effort to throw out those results.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment has proposed a casino entertainment complex for the area east of the I-10 in Oak Harbor interchange.

Peninsula Pacific says it will spend $325 million on the proposed casino entertainment complex.

Proponents of the project say it could generate 3,000 construction and full-time jobs and millions in revenue for St. Tammany Parish.

The election is scheduled for December 11.

