Judge refuses to block vote on casino building project in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany judge refused to block a December vote on whether a casino and entertainment complex can be built in Slidell.

In June, Covington-based lawyer Charles Branton filed a lawsuit citing several constitutional challenges over how the referendum was placed on the ballot. In a hearing, Judge Keller says he won’t address those concerns until after the election. If voters approve a plan to open the casino, Branton would be able to return to court in an effort to throw out those results.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment has proposed a casino entertainment complex for the area east of the I-10 in Oak Harbor interchange.

Peninsula Pacific says it will spend $325 million on the proposed casino entertainment complex.

Proponents of the project say it could generate 3,000 construction and full-time jobs and millions in revenue for St. Tammany Parish.

The election is scheduled for December 11.

