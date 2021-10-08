Pelicans grab first win of the preseason against the Magic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker dropped in 19 points in the first half to help the Pelicans defeat the Orlando Magic, 104-86.

Alexander-Walker had five assists, two rebounds and two assists in the contest.

First-round draft pick Trey Murphy made six 3′s, totaling 20 points on the night.

Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) and Brandon Ingram (right knee contusion) sat out the game.

