Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy out for Sunday vs. Washington

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) will miss Sunday's game. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have a relatively short injury report this week with just Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy being out. McCoy has been out since week one, while Armstead injured his elbow against the Patriots in week three.

Marshon Lattimore and J.T. Gray both fully practiced and had no injury designation. Marcus Davenport, Nick Vannett, Wil Lutz, Tre’Quan Smith and Kwon Alexander all remain on injured reserve. Running back Tony Jones, Jr. was placed on injured reserve this week. Michael Thomas remains on PUP.

The team will travel to Washington to face the Washington Football Team Sunday at noon.

