Trust factor continues to build between Winston and Payton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a hot topic in New Orleans, trust. As in, does Saints head coach Sean Payton fully trust his new starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

In Winston’s eye, it’s something he still has to earn.

“I know I trust him with everything I got. I’m getting adjusted to his system. This is his team. He’s been here for a long amount of time. So I have to fit in. When you’ve had so much success as a head coach with your offense with the way that you do things, I’m getting adjusted to that,” said Jameis Winston.

There’s a legitimate argument that their run first formula is working. Against the Giants, it got them up 21-10 late in the fourth quarter. If not for a few coverage busts, they would have won their third game of the year...

But still, Winston is ready for more, and also understands patience.

“I’ve been loving having a lot off my plate. Obviously, I want more, but that has to be earned. Week by week, I’m going to have an opportunity to earn it,” said Winston.

And Winston remains confident that time will come.

“Our relationship in terms of handing me over the keys. He just didn’t hand over the keys to Drew in their first four games (together). This is a relationship that is going to build. Obviously we find more of an identity, we’re going to have different things where he trusts me more in this situation than that situation. That’s how football works,” said Winston.

Winston acknowledged that this past Sunday was one of his best games as a Saint. But added, he’d rather have a bad game in a win, than a good game and a loss.

