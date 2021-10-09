Adele previews her new single ‘Easy on Me’ on Instagram live

(WVUE) - Adele finally returns after a 6-year hiatus from the music scene with a new single. The singer previews a snippet of her forthcoming new single “Easy On Me” on Instagram live this weekend.

She plays a good 40 seconds of the song, then she cuts it off. From the sound of her voice, her vocals sound phenomenal. The track starts off with a soft melody played on the piano backed by her vocals saying there’s no gold in the river.

The song is set to be released on October 15.

Listen to the snippet here:

Not Adele leaking her own song😭 pic.twitter.com/THO3dJHZ8q — Fred ³⁰ (@FredAdkins_) October 9, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.