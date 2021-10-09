BBB Accredited Business
Adele previews her new single ‘Easy on Me’ on Instagram live

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the...
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele saluted Emma Stone and "Moonlight's" Oscar wins by giving thumbs up in an Instagram photo on Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - Adele finally returns after a 6-year hiatus from the music scene with a new single. The singer previews a snippet of her forthcoming new single “Easy On Me” on Instagram live this weekend.

She plays a good 40 seconds of the song, then she cuts it off. From the sound of her voice, her vocals sound phenomenal. The track starts off with a soft melody played on the piano backed by her vocals saying there’s no gold in the river.

The song is set to be released on October 15.

Listen to the snippet here:

