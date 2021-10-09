Brother Martin wins big over Rummel, 45-14

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders remain undefeated this season with an emphatic win over Rummel, 45-14.

Torey Lambert, Jordan Thomas (twice), Clayton Lonardo, and Troy Santa Marina, Jr. all scored on a big night for the ‘Saders offense.

Jahron Manning took the second half opening kickoff for a touchdown, making the score 31-0.

Brother Martin improved to 4-0 on the season, and Rummel fell to 3-1.

