BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Brother Martin wins big over Rummel, 45-14

Brother Martin moves to 4-0 on the season.
Brother Martin moves to 4-0 on the season.(Brother Martin)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders remain undefeated this season with an emphatic win over Rummel, 45-14.

Torey Lambert, Jordan Thomas (twice), Clayton Lonardo, and Troy Santa Marina, Jr. all scored on a big night for the ‘Saders offense.

Jahron Manning took the second half opening kickoff for a touchdown, making the score 31-0.

Brother Martin improved to 4-0 on the season, and Rummel fell to 3-1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown

Latest News

Both schools are 3-0
F8FF "Game of the week" preview: Brother Martin vs. Rummel
FOX 8 Football Friday airs every week during the season at 10:35 p.m.
A battle of unbeaten Catholic League schools in our FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the week”
Greenies 3-0 on the season.
Arch Manning throws 5 TD passes in Newman’s win over Pearl River
Greenies 3-0 on the season.
Arch Manning throws 5 TD passes in Newman's win over Pearl River