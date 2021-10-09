BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More sunny skies and hot temps to round out the weekend

No heat relief in sight
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With no cold fronts in sight, temps will remain above the average high of 83. It will be more like 86-89° for the next several afternoons.

There is no fall feel for at least the next 7 days.

As we move into the new work week, the humidity will start to rise so the dry heat will turn into a real summer feel. I wouldn’t be surprised if later this week we’re feeling like the upper 90s to near 100. Eventually, I do see a rain chance arriving in the forecast Thursday into Friday as a cold front approaches the region.

The transition in the tropics from monitoring waves off Africa to watching things closer in has started. A weak low off the Carolinas could form into a subtropical system, which would take the last name on the list: Wanda. Another thing to watch is what’s going on in the Pacific. A big hurricane could form and impact Mexico next week, with the remnants of that storm contributing to our pattern change of cooler weather by next weekend.

