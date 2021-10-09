Bruce: More sunny skies and hot temps to round out the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With no cold fronts in sight, temps will remain above the average high of 83. It will be more like 86-89° for the next several afternoons.

There is no fall feel for at least the next 7 days.

As the weekend moves on this afternoon ,now through the end of the weekend will feature sunny skies but hot temps for October. here is a noon snapshot of your Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s north and low 70s south. Yes hot but at least its dry. pic.twitter.com/pljiULCalb — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 9, 2021

As we move into the new work week, the humidity will start to rise so the dry heat will turn into a real summer feel. I wouldn’t be surprised if later this week we’re feeling like the upper 90s to near 100. Eventually, I do see a rain chance arriving in the forecast Thursday into Friday as a cold front approaches the region.

The transition in the tropics from monitoring waves off Africa to watching things closer in has started. A weak low off the Carolinas could form into a subtropical system, which would take the last name on the list: Wanda. Another thing to watch is what’s going on in the Pacific. A big hurricane could form and impact Mexico next week, with the remnants of that storm contributing to our pattern change of cooler weather by next weekend.

