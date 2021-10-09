New Orleans police ID man suspected of kidnapping woman from Algiers home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of kidnapping a woman he knew from her Algiers home Friday night (Oct. 8) is being sought by New Orleans police.

Lynzell King, 23, was identified Saturday morning by NOPD as the man suspected of abducting the woman just before 8 p.m. Friday, after they argued in the doorway of a home in the 3100 block of Lamarque Street.

The 23-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped by King has not been identified by police. The NOPD said there is a prior relationship between the two, but declined to provide additional details.

Police said Fourth District detectives determined King arrived at the woman’s residence and began “a physical altercation” with her after she opened the door. The NOPD said King “pulled the victim out of her residence and forced her into a white Crossover-style SUV while armed with a firearm.

“The victim has not been seen or heard from since that time. The victim is believed to be with King and to be in danger.”

Police said King was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. He was described as approximately 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds in size.

Anyone with information on the incident or King’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

