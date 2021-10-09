BBB Accredited Business
Newman rolls over Fisher, 70-0

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies kept their unbeaten record intact by beating Fisher, 70-0.

Arch Manning went a perfect 11-of-11 passing on the night for Newman. The Greenies are now 4-0 on the season.

The Greenies take on St. Charles Catholic next Thursday in Hammond. Winner will be in the driver’s seat for the district title.

