State Police search for suspect after allegedly exchanging gunfire with troopers in EBR

Troopers and local law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Road at Tiger Bend Road following a LSP traffic stop and pursuit.(Robert Hollins)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a suspect dressed in camouflage and considered to be “armed and dangerous” after allegedly exchanging gunfire with troopers in East Baton Rouge Parish Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Troopers and local law enforcement are searching for a white male in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Rd. at Tiger Bend Rd.

Troopers and local law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Road at Tiger Bend Road following a LSP traffic stop and pursuit.(Robert Hollins)

According to LSP, the incident happened after a traffic stop on LA Hwy 42 east of Jefferson Hwy.

Citizens should avoid the area and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.
Citizens should avoid the area and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.(Louisiana State Police)

Authorities report, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver refused to stop and shot at the trooper. The trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on Jefferson Hwy. to Hoo Shoo Too Rd., where gunfire was exchanged.

Troopers and local law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Road at Tiger Bend Road following a LSP traffic stop and pursuit.(Robert Hollins)

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene on foot and is still in the area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Citizens should avoid the area and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

