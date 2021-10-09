BBB Accredited Business
Triple shooting on Canal St. leaves 3 injured

NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Canal St. the left 3 people injured.
By FOX 8 Staff
Oct. 8, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Canal St. the left 3 people injured.

Three of the victims all suffered gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details are available.

