Two arrested in connection with double shooting Tuesday in CBD, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Friday (Oct. 8) arrested two people suspected of carrying out a double shooting three nights earlier in the Central Business District.

Jerry Rodriguez, 19, and Olivia Turner, 22, were booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on the allegations after being developed as suspects in an Oct. 5 shooting near the corner of Commerce and Girod streets.

Police said two people -- a 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman -- were shot near the intersection around 11:30 p.m. The woman, who was shot in the foot, was taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS. The man, who was shot in the legs, sought hospital treatment after arriving in a private vehicle, police said. Initial police reports on the incident were unclear as to whether the victims knew each other.

The NOPD said Eighth District detectives developed and identified Rodriguez and Turner as suspects in the shooting, but have not detailed the evidence against them. Rodriguez was booked with two counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegally carrying a weapon, indicating he is the suspected gunman in the incident.

Turner was booked with two counts of principal to second-degree battery, indicating the suspicion that she assisted Rodriguez in the shooting or helped him to evade capture.

Each was awaiting a Saturday afternoon appearance at Orleans Parish Magistrate Court to learn whether a bond would be set.

