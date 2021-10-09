BBB Accredited Business
UPDATE: NOPD arrest man suspected of kidnapping woman from Algiers home

New Orleans police on Saturday (Oct. 9) identified Lynzell King, 23, as the man suspected of...
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of kidnapping a woman he knew from her Algiers home Friday night (Oct. 8) has been arrested by New Orleans police.

Lynzell King, 23, was identified Saturday morning by NOPD as the man suspected of abducting the woman just before 8 p.m. Friday, after they argued in the doorway of a home in the 3100 block of Lamarque Street.

The 23-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped by King has not been identified by police. The NOPD said there is a prior relationship between the two, but declined to provide additional details.

Police said Fourth District detectives determined King arrived at the woman’s residence and began “a physical altercation” with her after she opened the door. The NOPD said King “pulled the victim out of her residence and forced her into a white Crossover-style SUV while armed with a firearm.

The female victim was located and is in good condition, according to NOPD.

King was booked with simple kidnapping.

