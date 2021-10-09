Woman allegedly kidnapped in Algiers home safe; suspected arrested NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of abducting a woman he knew from her Algiers home Friday night (Oct. 8) has been arrested by New Orleans police.

Lynzell King, 23, was identified Saturday morning by NOPD as the man suspected of abducting the woman just before 8 p.m. Friday, after they argued in the doorway of a home in the 3100 block of Lamarque Street.

The 23-year-old woman allegedly abducted by King has not been identified by police. The NOPD said there is a prior relationship between the two, but declined to provide additional details.

Police said Fourth District detectives determined King arrived at the woman’s residence and began “a physical altercation” with her after she opened the door. The NOPD said King “pulled the victim out of her residence and forced her into a white Crossover-style SUV while armed with a firearm.

The female victim was located and is in good condition, according to NOPD.

Upon his arrest, NOPD initially said King would be booked with simple kidnapping, a crime punishable in Louisiana with up to five years in prison upon conviction. However, jail records show that no kidnapping accusation was levied.

King was booked with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault involving child endangerment. Aggravated assault with a firearm is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.