Zack: The dry heat continues for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - October is rolling along right on schedule, except for the weather. It’s still stuck in summer mode.

More dry heat is expected this weekend, as highs climb into the upper 80s to near 90 for both Saturday and Sunday. The good news is rain chances remain minimal this weekend. The bad news, it’s going to be toasty out there. Abundant sunshine will make for some nice weather, but the warmth won’t make for much of a fall feel.

As we move into the new work week, the humidity will start to rise so the dry heat will turn into a real summer feel. I wouldn’t be surprised if later this week we’re feeling like the upper 90s to near 100. Eventually, I do see a rain chance arriving in the forecast Thursday into Friday as a cold front approaches the region.

The transition in the tropics from monitoring waves off Africa to watching things closer in has started. A weak low off the Carolinas could form into a subtropical system, which would take the last name on the list: Wanda. Another thing to watch is what’s going on in the Pacific. A big hurricane could form and impact Mexico next week, with the remnants of that storm contributing to our pattern change of cooler weather by next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.