The Extra Point Week 5: They’re Back

This week marks the return of a few former fantasy studs that took a dip, but have now proven they’re a force to be reckoned with again.

We start with Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who exploded against the Saints with 126 total yards and two touchdowns. Most important, he looked explosive again. If you got Barkley for a steal in this year’s draft, you might a fast track to the playoffs.

To a lesser extent, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette looked like he could be the featured back for good going forward. His 26 touches in last week’s game in New England were the most he’s had since Week 11 of the 2019 season. And even better, they trust him in the passing game. Fournette had several screens designed for him and executed well. With Bruce Arians, it’s never a sure thing that they go so run-heavy, but if they do, fantasy managers can rest easy knowing Fournette should get most of the work.

The next running back on the list is Latavius Murray, who’s officially into the journeyman portion of his career. But in Baltimore, that’s proven to be a good thing. With Ty’Son Williams inactive as a healthy scratch last week and Murray getting 18 carries, that signals that he’ll be the Ravens’ lead back. He’s already produced several touchdowns and has a steady dose of red zone carries to warrant starting him every week.

At receiver, who predicted AJ Green would be out this kind of start? He’s had five catches each of the last two weeks and has two touchdowns to his name this season. I’m not saying these are WR1 or WR2 numbers, but Green is worth considering for flex plays, especially when bye weeks roll around. He’s got enough juice left in the tank to be a big target for Kyler Murray in Arizona’s extremely pass-friendly offense.

And finally, though it’s not a huge “he’s back” moment, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is once again looking like the player we saw emerge during the second half of their 2019 campaign. He’s been the most consistent piece of their offense and already has a couple of 50+ yard touchdowns. Most important, he caught one of them from rookie Trey Lance last week as well. It’s a good sign that Samuel’s production is quarterback-proof if Jimmy Garoppolo is sidelined for a while.

