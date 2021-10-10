BBB Accredited Business
How long was La. trooper injured before being found? LSP investigating

Louisiana State trooper Adam Gaubert was found dead in his unit on Dutton Road in Prairieville....
Louisiana State trooper Adam Gaubert was found dead in his unit on Dutton Road in Prairieville. The suspected gunman, Matthew Mire, was taken into custody Saturday night.(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) Superintendent Lamar Davis couldn’t fully explain how long it took authorities to realize Master Trooper Adam Gaubert had been allegedly ambushed and killed.

“We are investigating…there are some inconsistencies and information we’re trying to gather,” Davis said in a news conference Saturday, Oct. 9.

That investigation continued Sunday, as troopers worked to piece together exactly how long Gaubert’s ambush went unnoticed.

“The circumstances of when the shooting took place and the discovery of Trooper Gaubert in his unit [are] part of the ongoing investigation but will be evaluated thoroughly in the coming days,” said an LSP spokesman Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the suspected gunman, Matthew Mire, shot two people Saturday around 3 a.m. That incident happened on Dutton Road in Prairieville, not far away from where LSP officials say they located Gaubert. State troopers have not said whether Gaubert was responding to that incident.

WAFB cameras filmed a seemingly abandoned unit on Dutton Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday. An LSP spokesman confirmed the station’s video showed the crime scene and that Gaubert’s body was found inside of his unit.

This incident involving Mire and state troopers is separate from a gunfight on Hoo Shoo Too Road in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. In that incident, troopers were able to escape without being injured.

Mire was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt in that same area.

An LSP spokesman added Mire is under constant watch at a medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release.

RELATED STORIES:

