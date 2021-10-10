McCoy and Armstead inactive for Saints-WFT

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Erik McCoy (calf) will miss his fourth game in a row for the Saints when they take on the Washington Football Team.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (neck) will also be a no-go for today. This is the second game in a row Armstead will miss.

Also inactive for today’s contest: Ian Book, Desmond Trufant, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Jalyn Holmes.

Marcus Davenport, Nick Vannett, Wil Lutz, Tre’Quan Smith and Kwon Alexander all remain on injured reserve. Running back Tony Jones, Jr. was placed on injured reserve this week. Michael Thomas remains on PUP.

