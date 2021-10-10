Repairs to Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge complete, all eastbound lanes reopened to traffic, DOTD announces

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly three weeks after a burning 18-wheeler damaged the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. Charles Parish, repairs have been completed and all eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 have been reopened to traffic, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Sunday (Oct. 10).

Eastbound I-10 traffic has been mostly bottlenecked to a single lane on the bridge since the fiery crash on Sept. 20, and large commercial trucks had been ordered to detour at milepost 218 near I-310 south to avoid crossing the bridge and causing further damage. But the DOTD said Sunday that all eastbound lanes on the bridge have been repaired and are now safe for use by both cars and large trucks.

