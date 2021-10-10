A Saturday without shootings? New Orleans gun violence abates, for a day, after bloody week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After six days punctuated by the cracks and pops of gunfire that struck more than two dozen people, New Orleans police reported a rarity: Saturday was a day without a shooting.

City police seemingly had raced from crime scene to crime scene since last Monday through Friday, summoning paramedics and coroner’s office vans as they went. Detectives investigated 14 different incidents of gun violence in which at least 24 people were shot, including seven fatally. The grim tally included five incidents in which multiple people were shot.

But the gunfire subsided Saturday, for at least 24 hours. No one was reported shot in the city from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the department’s log of major offenses.

It was close, however. The NOPD did report Sunday at 2 a.m. that a man had been shot near the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Treasure Street in the Seventh Ward. But five hours later, the NOPD revised the report to say the unidentified victim had arrived at a hospital with “several lacerations and puncture wounds” caused when he was stabbed during a dispute, not shot. The man’s condition was not disclosed.

