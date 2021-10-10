BBB Accredited Business
Shots fired as stolen vehicle suspect leads deputies on wild chase through Metairie

Authorities said a suspected car thief attempted to ram an NOPD officer and Jefferson Parish deputies during a high-speed chase through Metairie on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 10) that ended near Avron Boulevard and Perry Drive.
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect bent on evading arrest in a stolen vehicle Sunday (Oct. 10) allegedly tried to strike a New Orleans police officer and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies with the car, eliciting gunfire and a high-speed pursuit through Metairie before his capture, authorities said.

JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies from his agency responded to the 3400 block of Edenborn Avenue around 12:30 p.m. to assist an NOPD officer in locating a stolen vehicle. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, allegedly tried to strike the lawmen with the vehicle when he saw them approach.

Rivarde said three JPSO deputies fired their weapons “in defense of their lives,” but the suspect got through by ramming into multiple police vehicles from both agencies before escaping into a second stolen vehicle located nearby.

The suspect, described as a man in his mid-20s, used the second stolen vehicle to escape the area, leading more JPSO units on a 3 1/2-mile pursuit northwest toward the lake at speeds estimated to have reached nearly 65 mph. At least one civilian woman’s car was struck during the chase, but it was unclear by whom.

The car chase ended when the suspect crashed into a residence in the 5200 block of Alphonse Court, Rivarde said. The man escaped on foot into neighborhood near the intersection of Avron Boulevard and Perry Drive. Louisiana State Police assisted JPSO in setting up a perimeter around the neighborhood and a K-9 unit was summoned before the man was found hiding in a backyard storage shed.

The JSPO did not immediately announce what allegations the suspect would be booked with, but said neither he nor any of the deputies or officers were injured in the incident.

