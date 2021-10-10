BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Warm and humid all week

Cold front by the weekend
Cold front by the weekend
Cold front by the weekend(wvue)
By David Bernard
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be very little day to day change for the entire week. The humidity will return and it will be rather high by mid-October standards. No rain is expected and highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. A few spots may even touch 90.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday sparking a few showers. It will move across the region by Saturday with low rain chances.

Behind the front temperatures will drop into the 70s next weekend for highs with lows in the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Saints Sunday forecast
Zack: Dry and hot Saints Sunday
No heat relief in sight
Bruce: More sunny skies and hot temps to round out the weekend
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: The dry heat continues for the weekend
Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 9
Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 9