Warm and humid all week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be very little day to day change for the entire week. The humidity will return and it will be rather high by mid-October standards. No rain is expected and highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. A few spots may even touch 90.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday sparking a few showers. It will move across the region by Saturday with low rain chances.

Behind the front temperatures will drop into the 70s next weekend for highs with lows in the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

