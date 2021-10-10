Zack: Dry and hot Saints Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Unseasonably warm to almost hot conditions will continue not only for the second half of the weekend but for much of the new work week.

Highs for your Saints Sunday once again will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Under an abundance of sunshine, that’s a bit on the hot side to me. At the very least, we continue to have a hint of lower humidity in the air so it’s not a muggy heat but don’t you worry, those conditions are on the way later this week.

Through the new work week, humidity values will rise and temperatures will remain the same. This means the upper 80s will start to feel more like upper 90s at times as we remain stuck in this unseasonably warm pattern. Rain chances this week look low with maybe a few showers by week’s end.

Speaking of the end of the week and next weekend, we may finally see our next cold front. It does look like a Pacific hurricane will move across Mexico and weaken the heat ridge over us allowing for a cooler air mass to filter south. We will see how this plays out but I’m optimistic next weekend will bring a nice cool down.

