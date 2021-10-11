BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: No fall feel in sight until now-Late week and next weekend a real fall feel is on the way

By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There has been no fall feel for a while but that is about to change as we get into late week and the weekend. Today through Thursday, we will be well above the average of 82° may of us will be in the upper 80s and some flirt with 90°. Most of the week remains dry, but late week with lots of moisture and higher humidity we could ring out a spotty shower.

Better rain chances roll in Friday, as the front starts to approach the area. It looks like this frontal passage will come Friday night, setting the stage for big changes next weekend. Highs will fall back into the 70s -- possibly even low 70s -- with a nice, cool breeze blowing. Lows will take a dip into the 40s on the North Shore, with upper 50s to near 60 south of the lake.

The approaching cold front will be part of a pattern shift due to Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific getting forced across Mexico. In the Atlantic basin, there will be no tropical concerns for us over the next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

