BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Coach O: “I understand this is not the LSU standard of performance”

LSU is 3-3 this season.
LSU is 3-3 this season.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is no doubt on Coach Orgeron after another bitter loss for the Tigers. His squad sits at 3-3, and the prospect of getting to 5,6, or 7 wins appears daunting. Two subpar seasons in a row, well that would get most coaches fired at a blue blood program like LSU.

“Nobody has told me about my job status. I haven’t had any discussion about it. As far as I know I’m the head coach of the LSU Tigers. That’s all that matters,” said Ed Orgeron.

Coach O always ask his team “block out the noise.” That will continue to ring true with losses mounting up.

“I could read everything you guys write. I can take about an hour and read all that stuff, and go tell them about it. I don’t listen to all that stuff. The best thing for me to do is be very positive. Understand the expectations at LSU. I will say this, and I will say it again, no one needs to tell me about the LSU expectations. I know them. I was born with them. So I understand. I understand this is not the LSU standard of performance. I understand my job. I get it totally. I know exactly where I’m at. I’m going to work as hard as I can today, and don’t blink. I promise you, I will not blink for anyone,” said Orgeron.

Atheltic director Scott Woodward will make the ultimate decision on O’s future. Right now, the two possess a good rapport.

“Yeah he’s been great. He comes to me every Sunday. He’s here at every practice. Been very positive. Been very encouraging every time I met with him,” said Orgeron.

If LSU does decide to relieve Orgeron of his services, the buyout is around $21 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Kayshon Boutte (1) will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a leg injury.
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte out for the rest of the season
LSU owns a 2-game losing streak after their trip to Kentucky.
LSU’s 2021 season hits a downward spiral after their loss in Kentucky
The Tigers are 3-3 overall.
Garland Gillen lays out Coach O's future at LSU
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal