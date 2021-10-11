Coach O: “I understand this is not the LSU standard of performance”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is no doubt on Coach Orgeron after another bitter loss for the Tigers. His squad sits at 3-3, and the prospect of getting to 5,6, or 7 wins appears daunting. Two subpar seasons in a row, well that would get most coaches fired at a blue blood program like LSU.

“Nobody has told me about my job status. I haven’t had any discussion about it. As far as I know I’m the head coach of the LSU Tigers. That’s all that matters,” said Ed Orgeron.

Coach O always ask his team “block out the noise.” That will continue to ring true with losses mounting up.

“I could read everything you guys write. I can take about an hour and read all that stuff, and go tell them about it. I don’t listen to all that stuff. The best thing for me to do is be very positive. Understand the expectations at LSU. I will say this, and I will say it again, no one needs to tell me about the LSU expectations. I know them. I was born with them. So I understand. I understand this is not the LSU standard of performance. I understand my job. I get it totally. I know exactly where I’m at. I’m going to work as hard as I can today, and don’t blink. I promise you, I will not blink for anyone,” said Orgeron.

Atheltic director Scott Woodward will make the ultimate decision on O’s future. Right now, the two possess a good rapport.

“Yeah he’s been great. He comes to me every Sunday. He’s here at every practice. Been very positive. Been very encouraging every time I met with him,” said Orgeron.

If LSU does decide to relieve Orgeron of his services, the buyout is around $21 million.

