LSP mourns death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert; funeral arrangements set

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Facebook posts flooded newsfeeds over the last 24 hours with people mourning the death of Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS:

Visitation:

Friday, Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Resthaven Funeral Home on Jefferson Hwy.)

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (St. George Catholic Church on St. George Dr.)

Funeral Mass:

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. (St. George Catholic Church on St. George Dr.)

Folks said Gaubert carried himself like everyone in law enforcement should and to those who knew him best, Gaubert was more than just a trooper.

“He was stationed in the Ascension and Gonalez area and I work night shifts, so we happened to work the same rotation,” said Officer Duane Carpenter with Gonzalez Police Department. “So, I would see him working in traffic incidents and calls and stuff and we became friends a few years after meeting him.”

Carpenter added no matter what situation Gaubert found himself in or who he was dealing with, they were always treated with equal respect.

“He treated everybody with professionalism. He treated everybody courteously. He didn’t ... he had no enemies, man. Everybody loved him,” continued Carpenter.

Gaubert was a familiar face to not only state and local law enforcement but to many other first responders across Ascension Parish.

“You know, it’s just devastating when it’s the ones that mean so much to you,” said James LeBlanc with St. Amant Fire Dept.

LeBlanc has known the trooper for years. Above doing his job well, LeBlanc will remember the many qualities that made Gaubert stand out.

“You know, he had an infectious smile. Every time you saw him on the scene, he had a smile that would light up the world and our whole entire hearts and our whole entire community is just shattered,” explained LeBlanc.

