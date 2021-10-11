BBB Accredited Business
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte out for the rest of the season

Kayshon Boutte (1) will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a leg injury.
Kayshon Boutte (1) will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a leg injury.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hits just continue to come for LSU. The latest, star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is out for the rest of the 2021 season.

Coach Ed Orgeron delivered the news in his weekly Monday Zoom press conference. Boutte injured his right ankle against Kentucky this past Saturday.

Boutte racked up 38 catches for 508 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

LSU (3-3) host Florida at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

