LSU’s 2021 season hits a downward spiral after their loss in Kentucky

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Same story, but just a different week for LSU. Losing the line of scrimmage battle, poor coaching, and facing a Wildcat team just more hungry, all led to the Tigers losing in Lexington, 42-21.

Coach Orgeron didn’t appear phased by all the noise around his program after the team dropped to 3-3.

“A lot of confidence. I’m going to go to work tomorrow just like I did, and plan on beating Florida like I do every day. That’s not going to change. I look at it one day at a time, and one game at a time, and that ain’t going to change. Stay together, stay together, I know it’s going to be tough, I understand that. Stay together. Let’s look at the film. Let’s coach better. Let’s play better. Let’s get ready for Florida. That’s all we can do,” said Ed Orgeron.

“Yeah, it freaking sucks, I’m not going to lie. But we got to come back to work on Monday. Just get better and grind. Block out the noise and be ourselves. It’s only us, it’s only our team. Yeah, we just got to work hard and be better,” said quarterback Max Johnson.

Now, the biggest storyline in the weeks ahead is will Coach O survive the 2021 season.

“Man, I’m not going to have a bad day at LSU. I’m the head coach at LSU. I’m going to live one day to the fullest. I love being the head coach here. Is it tough? Yeah, but I’m not going to sit here and feel sorry for myself. I never will. That never will happen,” said Orgeron.

In the meantime, LSU will need to fix their rush defense. Kentucky ate up yards on the ground all night.

“The 330 yards rushing. I knew they had a good rushing game. But 330 yards rushing, we got to do something to stop that. I think it’s a matter of missed tackles. It’s a matter of us getting out of our gap. Give them some credit. I knew they were a good zone team coming in. I think sometimes we were out of our gap. That was giving them either a cutback lane, or lane in the gap where we needed to be,” said Orgeron.

