BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU’s 2021 season hits a downward spiral after their loss in Kentucky

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Same story, but just a different week for LSU. Losing the line of scrimmage battle, poor coaching, and facing a Wildcat team just more hungry, all led to the Tigers losing in Lexington, 42-21.

Coach Orgeron didn’t appear phased by all the noise around his program after the team dropped to 3-3.

“A lot of confidence. I’m going to go to work tomorrow just like I did, and plan on beating Florida like I do every day. That’s not going to change. I look at it one day at a time, and one game at a time, and that ain’t going to change. Stay together, stay together, I know it’s going to be tough, I understand that. Stay together. Let’s look at the film. Let’s coach better. Let’s play better. Let’s get ready for Florida. That’s all we can do,” said Ed Orgeron.

“Yeah, it freaking sucks, I’m not going to lie. But we got to come back to work on Monday. Just get better and grind. Block out the noise and be ourselves. It’s only us, it’s only our team. Yeah, we just got to work hard and be better,” said quarterback Max Johnson.

Now, the biggest storyline in the weeks ahead is will Coach O survive the 2021 season.

“Man, I’m not going to have a bad day at LSU. I’m the head coach at LSU. I’m going to live one day to the fullest. I love being the head coach here. Is it tough? Yeah, but I’m not going to sit here and feel sorry for myself. I never will. That never will happen,” said Orgeron.

In the meantime, LSU will need to fix their rush defense. Kentucky ate up yards on the ground all night.

“The 330 yards rushing. I knew they had a good rushing game. But 330 yards rushing, we got to do something to stop that. I think it’s a matter of missed tackles. It’s a matter of us getting out of our gap. Give them some credit. I knew they were a good zone team coming in. I think sometimes we were out of our gap. That was giving them either a cutback lane, or lane in the gap where we needed to be,” said Orgeron.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The Tigers are 3-3 overall.
Garland Gillen lays out Coach O's future at LSU
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7)
Ground game leads No. 16 Kentucky past LSU, 42-21
Tiger Stadium, LSU
LSU lifting vaccine mandate at Tiger Stadium