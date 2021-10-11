BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Matthew Mire released from hospital; taken to prison wearing slain trooper’s handcuffs

Matthew Mire
Matthew Mire(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported Matthew Mire, 31, the man suspected of a multi-parish crime spree that left two people dead, including a state trooper, has been released from the hospital and booked into prison.

LSP said Mire was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was booked on charges of attempted first-degree and aggravated flight from an officer. He faces other charges in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Officials added the handcuffs placed on Mire belonged to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who Mire is suspected of killing.

Matthew Mire
Matthew Mire(Louisiana State Police)

After being taken into custody, Mire was hospitalized to receive treatment for a K-9 bite and a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in his leg.

According to the arrest warrant, detectives with Louisiana State Police tried to interview Mire at the hospital but he refused. The document stated Mire asked troopers standing guard about the condition of another trooper and reportedly said, “I didn’t mean to but the guy was watching the house.”

The warrant added detectives believe Mire was referring to Gaubert and his location, which was near Dutton Road, where Pamela Adair was killed and a man was seriously wounded.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal...
THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing
Supply chain issues and Port of New Orleans
Supply chain issues and Port of New Orleans
Former 6 Flags location's future
Former 6 Flags location's future
Kageionna Butler, 21, had additionally been charged with the death of her infant, along with...
UPDATE: Lafourche Parish mother additionally charged with the death of infant daughter
Lafourche mom charged in infant's death
Lafourche mom charged in infant's death