BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating a fatal crash that killed two juveniles

(WFIE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles have died as the result of an accident that occurred at I-510 South and I-10 East, according to information provided by the NOPD.

An NOPD spokesperson said that they are investigating the incident.

In addition to the fatalities, initial reports show that an adult man also sustained injuries during the accident.

The victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, where the juveniles later died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Offshore oil rig
Demand fuels higher oil prices; gasoline prices highest since 2014 as a result
Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal...
THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing
Supply chain issues and Port of New Orleans
Supply chain issues and Port of New Orleans
Former 6 Flags location's future
Former 6 Flags location's future