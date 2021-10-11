NOPD investigating a fatal crash that killed two juveniles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles have died as the result of an accident that occurred at I-510 South and I-10 East, according to information provided by the NOPD.

An NOPD spokesperson said that they are investigating the incident.

In addition to the fatalities, initial reports show that an adult man also sustained injuries during the accident.

The victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, where the juveniles later died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.