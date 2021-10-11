Overtime Podcast #257 - Saints Enter Bye Week with Win in Washington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Saints outlasted Washington in a roller coaster of a game including a Hail Mary, a 72-yard touchdown pass and a number of Black and Gold turnovers and takeaways. The outcome was a 33-22 victory on the road that leaves them 3-2 entering the bye week.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan break down the highs and lows from the game, the Saints’ unorthodox path to victory and the difference being 3-2 makes after dealing with so many injuries to start the season.

Sean Fazende on Jameis Winston’s performance:

“I thought Winston had some really high moments. I thought he had some really low moments. Where do you come out on that? I don’t know. You’ve just got to live with that. You’ve got to live with that especially with this style of game. And in the end, he made enough plays to win this game. How much do you count on that formula the way this team is constructed? I don’t know. But I know today it was needed, and they were at least able to get enough done to get the win.”

Chris Hagan on the Saints wide receivers:

“Still a bit all over the place in terms of what you can expect from wide receiver production. Marquez Callaway, with that Hail Mary, had himself a good game. Hate to see Deonte Harris go down because once again, it feels like he is really a go-to target for Jameis Winston that can be relied upon going forward. Good thing that they had Kenny Stills available, but I think some of this gets alleviated when Michael Thomas is able to return.”

