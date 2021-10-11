BBB Accredited Business
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans, Thursday, March 8, 2007. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
By Kaitlin Rust and Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City officials have chosen a developer for the Six Flags/Jazzland site in New Orleans East after a long proposal process between two candidates.

Bayou Phoenix, made up of local developers and led by local businessman Troy Henry, was the public’s overwhelming choice and as of Monday, Oct. 11, is the city’s choice, also. It would include a hotel, water park, amusement park, and sports complex, along with a logistics hub and mega travel center.

The Bayou Phoenix development consists of a hotel, sports complex, amusement park, water park,...
The Bayou Phoenix development consists of a hotel, sports complex, amusement park, water park, and mega travel center.
On Monday, the city of New Orleans selected the Bayou Phoenix propsal to redevelop the...
On Monday, the city of New Orleans selected the Bayou Phoenix propsal to redevelop the abandoned Six Flags site in New Orleans East.

The other project, from Kiernan West and SHIELD 1, a foundation launched by Drew Brees, Saints linebacker Demario Davis, and Buffalo Bills cornerback Joshua Norman, withdrew from the site to pursue an alternative location for their logistics, STEAM educational, and urban farming centers.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the Bayou Phoenix project was chosen because the developers have the resources to get it done. She says this is a win-win for the city.

“It doesn’t stop with these two developments, it actually starts,” she said in a press conference Monday. “So we’re going to be strategic in our approach because we do anticipate further investments from the developers in New Orleans East and that is the goal.”

Contracts are expected to be signed within 30-90 days, which will give city officials and developers a better idea of the timeline for construction.

