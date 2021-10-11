Suspect crashes a stolen vehicle into Metairie home after high speed chase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle led Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, where deputies had to start shooting, and eventually crashed into a Metairie home.

The homeowner now dealing with the cleanup says he’s just thankful as it could have been worse.

“The only thing that jarred me back to reality was my wife was screaming,” said David Pollet.

The tire tracks still show the path a stolen car took as it crashed right into the side of this Metairie home, leaving a gaping hole on what was supposed to be a quiet Saints Sunday.

“I was standing right there and making sandwiches and I hear it, I look over, the wall’s caved in, it was so surreal it must’ve taken me five minutes just a process there is a car and officers. The next thing I’m listening for are gunshots because we see a lot of officers running this way,” said Pollet.

Earlier in the day, Jefferson Parish Sheriff deputies say they assisted NOPD in finding a stolen vehicle.

JPSO says they pulled the vehicle over on Edenborn Avenue in Metairie.

As officers approached, they say the suspect tried to hit them with the car. Deputies started shooting at the driver as they say he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles trying to escape.

They then saw a second stolen vehicle leaving the area where a high speed chase ended in David Pollet’s home on Alphonse Court.

“I was probably 15 ft. from here to the counter right through that door,” said Pollet.

Deputies finally made an arrest though, after a short unnerving foot chase through Aaron Hoover’s yard as the children were playing outside.

“He took off the sandals and ran through the fence right there,” said Pollet.

“I immediately grab my son and we see just some guy we never knew just come running through the backyard,” said Hoover.

Fight or flight kicked in, and Hoover still gets rattled recounting the moments he felt he needed to protect his son.

“I grab him, I start darting towards the house actually and fell down just kind of covered him up. He had a dark object in his hand didn’t know if he was about to start shooting or whatever; the police officer. I heard him shouting get on the ground, they got him so we were happy with the end result,” said Hoover.

With everyone safe and sound, save for the house wall, the neighbors on Alphonse court are thankful for more than a couple of reasons.

“To actually be the one whose house got run over it’s still surreal all we can do is laugh and move on… the Saints winning helped,” said Pollet.

JPSO has yet to identify the suspect or what he’s charged with.

They say neither the suspect nor deputies were injured.

