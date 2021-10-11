BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

UK police drop action against Prince Andrew over abuse claim

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England.(Source: Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police said Sunday that they will not be taking any further action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Queen Elizabeth’s second son, claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 and a minor under U.S. law.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

In August, the Metropolitan Police began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein.

“This review has concluded and we are taking no further action,” the Met said in a statement.

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The shootout left a woman in her 20s dead and 14 other people wounded, authorities said.
3 men arrested after 'hellish' mass shooting at Minn. bar
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Prosecutors say the suspect’s text messages to his wife, in which he told her all about the...
Man accused of robbing bank with fireworks duct taped to his waist
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates second half touchdown with...
Overtime Podcast #257 - Saints Enter Bye Week with Win in Washington