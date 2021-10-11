UPDATE: Lafourche Parish mother additionally charged with the death of infant daughter

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A mother in Thibodaux has now been additionally charged with the death of an infant in late September, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Kageionna Butler, 21, of Houma, was arrested on Sunday and charged with principal to second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Zabria Guidry.

The father, Jake Guidry, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Sept. 28. He claimed to deputies to have hit the child “too hard.”

Initially, Butler had told detectives she had no knowledge of what happened to her daughter, but through further investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested yesterday in Terrebonne Parish and was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. She was booked on the aforementioned warrant, and her bail is also set at $1 million.

On the morning of Sept. 28, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road to check on the 11-month-old child on behalf of the child’s mother.

Guidry was immediately taken into custody. Deputies located the body of the deceased child in the rear cargo area of Guidry’s SUV.

Guidry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Second Degree Murder, and bail is set at $1 million.

