Zack: A hot and humid work week ahead of a big cool down

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking at the work week forecast, there will certainly be an extra incentive to get to the weekend, as a strong cold front will bring big changes to this unseasonably warm weather.

Unfortunately, we still have a few hot days to get through between now and then, as highs throughout the week will flirt with 90. I’m going with a hot and humid 88 each afternoon, with mostly dry conditions. I say mostly dry, because with the increasing humidity, random sprinkles or showers are possible during daytime heating.

Better rain chances roll in Friday, as the front starts to approach the area. It looks like this frontal passage will come Friday night, setting the stage for big changes next weekend. Highs will fall back into the 70s -- possibly even low 70s -- with a nice, cool breeze blowing. Lows will take a dip into the 40s on the North Shore, with upper 50s to near 60 south of the lake.

The approaching cold front will be part of a pattern shift due to Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific getting forced across Mexico. In the Atlantic basin, there will be no tropical concerns for us over the next week.

