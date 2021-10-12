BBB Accredited Business
1 killed, 1 injured in Treme double shooting

One man is dead and a second person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Treme on...
One man is dead and a second person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Treme on Tuesday, Oct. 12.(WVUE/Raycom)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and a second person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Treme on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Conti Street around 10:40 a.m. Police found a man lying on the sidewalk who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A second victim was found inside a nearby house, shot in the leg, police say. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are working to identify a suspect and a motive.

Anybody with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

