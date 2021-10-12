BBB Accredited Business
Bond denied for man accused of killing two, including LSP trooper

Mire is accused of going on a multi-parish shooting spree Saturday that left two people dead, including a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper.(wafb)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Matthew Mire, 31, went before a judge today in East Baton Rouge Parish for an initial bond hearing. The judge decided that his bond is denied.

Mire is accused of going on a multi-parish shooting spree Saturday that left two people dead, including a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper. LSP said Mire was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was booked on charges of attempted first-degree and aggravated flight from an officer. He faces other charges in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Mire’s initial appearance was held by Zoom. Mire was scheduled to be the first defendant to go before the judge but a representative for the EBR Prison told the judge he was on lockdown so she requested that he go before the judge later during the hearing.

Mire’s attorneys argued to get a preliminary hearing set as soon as possible in the case. The judge explained that the state has a certain number of days for the matter to be brought before a grand jury to reach a possible indictment. In order to preserve Mire’s rights, the judge decided to set that hearing date for December 1, 2021.

According to the arrest warrant, detectives with Louisiana State Police tried to interview Mire at the hospital but he refused. The document stated Mire asked troopers standing guard about the condition of another trooper and reportedly said, “I didn’t mean to but the guy was watching the house.”

The warrant added detectives believe Mire was referring to Gaubert and his location, which was near Dutton Road, where Pamela Adair was killed and a man was seriously wounded.

Mire is scheduled to appear before a judge in Ascension and Livingston Parish courts next week.

